Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Sharpsville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,219
#24. Niles
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,301
#23. North Beaver Township
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,943
#22. Salem
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 11,805
#21. Wilmington Township
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,448
#20. Girard
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 9,521
#19. Lordstown
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,329
#18. Wilmington Township
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,655
#17. Struthers
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 9,995
#16. Campbell
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 7,812
#15. South Pymatuning Township
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,635
#14. McDonald
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,150
#13. Hubbard
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,600
#12. Hickory Township
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,401
#11. Mineral Ridge
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,012
#10. Austintown
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 30,215
#9. Howland Center
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 6,564
#8. Neshannock Township
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,771
#7. Cortland
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,091
#6. Hermitage
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 16,132
#5. Oakland
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,309
#4. Columbiana
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 6,800
#3. New Wilmington
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,291
#2. Poland
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,415
#1. Canfield
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,651