Best private high schools in the Cincinnati metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Seton High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 503 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#24. Elder High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 836 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#23. Mount Notre Dame High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 727 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#22. Mercy McAuley High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 348 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#21. La Salle High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 542 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#20. Covington Catholic High School

- Location: Park Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 520 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#19. Miami Valley Christian Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,182 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#18. Royalmont Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#17. Notre Dame Academy

- Location: Park Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 526 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#16. Mars Hill Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 354 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#15. Cincinnati Christian Schools

- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Enrollment: 770 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. McNicholas High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 663 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Roger Bacon High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 540 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Liberty Bible Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 277 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,352 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Villa Madonna Academy

- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 481 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Saint Ursula Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Archbishop Moeller High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 916 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Covington Latin School

- Location: Covington, KY
- Enrollment: 201 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Ursuline Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 492 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. St. Xavier High School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,365 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. The Schilling School for Gifted Children

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 50 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Summit Country Day School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Cincinnati Country Day School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Seven Hills School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,033 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

