Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Benedictine High School
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Enrollment: 307 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Walsh Jesuit High School
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Enrollment: 1,012 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Elyria Catholic High School
- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 474 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#22. St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School
- Location: Louisville, OH
- Enrollment: 379 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#21. First Baptist Christian School
- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#20. Saint Joseph Academy
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Enrollment: 688 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#19. Westside Christian Academy
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#18. Padua Franciscan High School
- Location: Parma, OH
- Enrollment: 740 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#17. St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
- Location: Akron, OH
- Enrollment: 630 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Magnificat High School
- Location: Rocky River, OH
- Enrollment: 695 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Archbishop Hoban High School
- Location: Akron, OH
- Enrollment: 818 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Lutheran West High School & Middle School
- Location: Rocky River, OH
- Enrollment: 679 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Fuchs Mizrachi School
- Location: Beachwood, OH
- Enrollment: 426 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. St. Edward High School
- Location: Lakewood, OH
- Enrollment: 867 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Beaumont School
- Location: Cleveland Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 305 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Our Lady of the Elms
- Location: Akron, OH
- Enrollment: 300 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Saint Ignatius High School
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Enrollment: 1,415 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Gilmour Academy
- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 790 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Andrews Osborne Academy
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Lake Ridge Academy
- Location: North Ridgeville, OH
- Enrollment: 400 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Laurel School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 590 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Hathaway Brown School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 740 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Hawken School
- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 1,082 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Western Reserve Academy
- Location: Hudson, OH
- Enrollment: 431 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. University School
- Location: Hunting Valley, OH
- Enrollment: 842 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+