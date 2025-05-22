Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Benedictine High School

- Location: Cleveland, OH

- Enrollment: 307 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Walsh Jesuit High School

- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

- Enrollment: 1,012 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Elyria Catholic High School

- Location: Elyria, OH

- Enrollment: 474 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#22. St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School

- Location: Louisville, OH

- Enrollment: 379 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#21. First Baptist Christian School

- Location: Elyria, OH

- Enrollment: 149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#20. Saint Joseph Academy

- Location: Cleveland, OH

- Enrollment: 688 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#19. Westside Christian Academy

- Location: Westlake, OH

- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#18. Padua Franciscan High School

- Location: Parma, OH

- Enrollment: 740 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#17. St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

- Location: Akron, OH

- Enrollment: 630 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Magnificat High School

- Location: Rocky River, OH

- Enrollment: 695 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Archbishop Hoban High School

- Location: Akron, OH

- Enrollment: 818 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Lutheran West High School & Middle School

- Location: Rocky River, OH

- Enrollment: 679 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Fuchs Mizrachi School

- Location: Beachwood, OH

- Enrollment: 426 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. St. Edward High School

- Location: Lakewood, OH

- Enrollment: 867 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Beaumont School

- Location: Cleveland Heights, OH

- Enrollment: 305 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Our Lady of the Elms

- Location: Akron, OH

- Enrollment: 300 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Saint Ignatius High School

- Location: Cleveland, OH

- Enrollment: 1,415 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Gilmour Academy

- Location: Gates Mills, OH

- Enrollment: 790 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Andrews Osborne Academy

- Location: Willoughby, OH

- Enrollment: 350 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Lake Ridge Academy

- Location: North Ridgeville, OH

- Enrollment: 400 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Laurel School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH

- Enrollment: 590 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Hathaway Brown School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH

- Enrollment: 740 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Hawken School

- Location: Gates Mills, OH

- Enrollment: 1,082 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Western Reserve Academy

- Location: Hudson, OH

- Enrollment: 431 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. University School

- Location: Hunting Valley, OH

- Enrollment: 842 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+