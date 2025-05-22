Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#25. Haugland Learning Center-Dublin
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 243 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Marburn Academy
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Enrollment: 299 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. High Street Christian Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 83 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#22. Delaware Christian School
- Location: Delaware, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#21. Veritas Academy
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Enrollment: 56 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#20. Grove City Christian School
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Enrollment: 890 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#19. Harvest Preparatory School
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Enrollment: 800 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#18. Shekinah Christian School
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#17. Liberty Christian Academy
- Location: Pataskala, OH
- Enrollment: 696 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#16. Bishop Watterson High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 933 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#15. Northside Christian School
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#14. Bishop Ready High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 442 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#13. Madison Christian School
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Enrollment: 513 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#12. Oakstone Academy Middle/High School
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 238 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#11. Genoa Christian Academy
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#10. Tree of Life Christian School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 981 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#9. Worthington Christian School (K-12)
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Enrollment: 1,059 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#8. Bishop Hartley High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 706 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#7. Cristo Rey Columbus High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 431 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#6. St. Francis DeSales High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 893 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#5. Columbus Torah Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 223 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#4. St. Charles Preparatory School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 579 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#3. Columbus School for Girls
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 528 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#2. The Wellington School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 712 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#1. Columbus Academy
- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Enrollment: 1,162 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+