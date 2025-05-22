Best private high schools in the Columbus metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Haugland Learning Center-Dublin

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 243 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#24. Marburn Academy

- Location: New Albany, OH
- Enrollment: 299 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#23. High Street Christian Academy

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 83 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#22. Delaware Christian School

- Location: Delaware, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#21. Veritas Academy

- Location: Dublin, OH
- Enrollment: 56 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#20. Grove City Christian School

- Location: Grove City, OH
- Enrollment: 890 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#19. Harvest Preparatory School

- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Enrollment: 800 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#18. Shekinah Christian School

- Location: Plain City, OH
- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#17. Liberty Christian Academy

- Location: Pataskala, OH
- Enrollment: 696 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#16. Bishop Watterson High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 933 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#15. Northside Christian School

- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#14. Bishop Ready High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 442 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#13. Madison Christian School

- Location: Groveport, OH
- Enrollment: 513 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#12. Oakstone Academy Middle/High School

- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 238 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#11. Genoa Christian Academy

- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#10. Tree of Life Christian School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 981 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#9. Worthington Christian School (K-12)

- Location: Worthington, OH
- Enrollment: 1,059 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Bishop Hartley High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 706 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Cristo Rey Columbus High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 431 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. St. Francis DeSales High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 893 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Columbus Torah Academy

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 223 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. St. Charles Preparatory School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 579 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Columbus School for Girls

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 528 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Wellington School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 712 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Columbus Academy

- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Enrollment: 1,162 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

