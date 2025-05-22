Best private high schools in the Dayton metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#17. Nicholas-Liberty School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 14 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#16. Guiding Shepherd Christian School

- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- Enrollment: 31 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#15. Salem Christian Academy

- Location: Clayton, OH
- Enrollment: 119 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#14. Germantown Christian School

- Location: Germantown, OH
- Enrollment: 174 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: D minus

#13. Troy Christian School

- Location: Troy, OH
- Enrollment: 641 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus

#12. Temple Christian School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 154 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#11. Dayton Christian School

- Location: Miamisburg, OH
- Enrollment: 1,271 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#10. Legacy Christian Academy

- Location: Xenia, OH
- Enrollment: 449 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#9. East Dayton Christian School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 358 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#8. Archbishop Carroll High School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#7. Bethel Baptist School

- Location: West Carrollton, OH
- Enrollment: 46 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#6. The CinDay Academy

- Location: Springboro, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Dominion Academy of Dayton

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 106 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Spring Valley Academy

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 556 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Archbishop Alter High School

- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 504 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 701 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. The Miami Valley School

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 498 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

