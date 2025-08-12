Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#15. The Calvary Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 52 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#14. Milford Christian Academy
- Location: Milford, OH
- Enrollment: 263 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#13. Aldersgate Christian Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 209 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Rido // Shutterstock
#12. Calvary Christian School
- Location: Covington, KY
- Enrollment: 384 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,183 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#10. Royalmont Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Mars Hill Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 354 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#8. Cincinnati Christian Schools
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Enrollment: 797 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#7. Liberty Bible Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 277 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#6. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,352 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#5. Villa Madonna Academy
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 481 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. The Schilling School for Gifted Children
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 50 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#3. The Summit Country Day School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#2. Cincinnati Country Day School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#1. The Seven Hills School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,003 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+