Best private K-12 schools in the Cincinnati metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from Niche.
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#15. The Calvary Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 52 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#14. Milford Christian Academy

- Location: Milford, OH
- Enrollment: 263 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#13. Aldersgate Christian Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 209 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#12. Calvary Christian School

- Location: Covington, KY
- Enrollment: 384 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#11. Miami Valley Christian Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,183 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#10. Royalmont Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#9. Mars Hill Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 354 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#8. Cincinnati Christian Schools

- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Enrollment: 797 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Liberty Bible Academy

- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 277 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,352 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Villa Madonna Academy

- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 481 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. The Schilling School for Gifted Children

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 50 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Summit Country Day School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Cincinnati Country Day School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Seven Hills School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,003 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

