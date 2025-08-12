Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#13. Open Door Christian Schools
- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 570 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#12. Medina Christian Academy
- Location: Medina, OH
- Enrollment: 479 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#11. First Baptist Christian School
- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Westside Christian Academy
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. Fuchs Mizrachi School
- Location: Beachwood, OH
- Enrollment: 426 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#8. Our Lady of the Elms
- Location: Akron, OH
- Enrollment: 273 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#7. Gilmour Academy
- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 830 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#6. Andrews Osborne Academy
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#5. Lake Ridge Academy
- Location: North Ridgeville, OH
- Enrollment: 409 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#4. Laurel School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 590 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#3. Hathaway Brown School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 740 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#2. Hawken School
- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 1,082 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#1. University School
- Location: Hunting Valley, OH
- Enrollment: 854 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+