Best private K-12 schools in the Cleveland metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#13. Open Door Christian Schools

- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 570 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#12. Medina Christian Academy

- Location: Medina, OH
- Enrollment: 479 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#11. First Baptist Christian School

- Location: Elyria, OH
- Enrollment: 149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#10. Westside Christian Academy

- Location: Westlake, OH
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#9. Fuchs Mizrachi School

- Location: Beachwood, OH
- Enrollment: 426 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Our Lady of the Elms

- Location: Akron, OH
- Enrollment: 273 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Gilmour Academy

- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 830 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Andrews Osborne Academy

- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Lake Ridge Academy

- Location: North Ridgeville, OH
- Enrollment: 409 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Laurel School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 590 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Hathaway Brown School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 740 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Hawken School

- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 1,082 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. University School

- Location: Hunting Valley, OH
- Enrollment: 854 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

