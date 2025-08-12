Best private K-12 schools in the Columbus metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Columbus metro area using data from Niche. (Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#14. Delaware Christian School

- Location: Delaware, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#13. Grove City Christian School

- Location: Grove City, OH
- Enrollment: 890 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#12. Harvest Preparatory School

- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Enrollment: 800 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#11. Shekinah Christian School

- Location: Plain City, OH
- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#10. Liberty Christian Academy

- Location: Pataskala, OH
- Enrollment: 696 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#9. Northside Christian School

- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#8. Madison Christian School

- Location: Groveport, OH
- Enrollment: 546 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#7. Genoa Christian Academy

- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#6. Tree of Life Christian School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 981 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#5. Worthington Christian School (K-12)

- Location: Worthington, OH
- Enrollment: 1,059 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Columbus Torah Academy

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 223 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Columbus School for Girls

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Wellington School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 748 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Columbus Academy

- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

