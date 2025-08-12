Best private K-12 schools in the Toledo metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Monclova Christian Academy

- Location: Monclova, OH
- Enrollment: 173 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#9. St. Joseph School

- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 525 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#8. Bowling Green Christian Academy

- Location: Bowling Green, OH
- Enrollment: 222 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#7. Heritage Christian School

- Location: Findlay, OH
- Enrollment: 72 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#6. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy

- Location: Oregon, OH
- Enrollment: 512 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#5. Emmanuel Christian School

- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 434 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#4. Bishop Hoffman Catholic School

- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 504 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#3. Toledo Christian Schools

- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 651 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#2. Toledo Islamic Academy

- Location: Sylvania, OH
- Enrollment: 213 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Maumee Valley Country Day School

- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

