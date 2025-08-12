Best private K-12 schools in the Youngstown metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Seattle metro area using data from Niche. (Ground Picture // Shutterstock/Ground Picture // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#4. Heartland Christian School & Preschool

- Location: Columbiana, OH
- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Lower Campus

- Location: Warren, OH
- Enrollment: 649 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#2. Valley Christian Schools

- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Enrollment: 559 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Victory Christian School

- Location: Niles, OH
- Enrollment: 103 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!