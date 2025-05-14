Best public high schools in the Cincinnati metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Walton-Verona High School

- Location: Walton Verona Independent Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 549 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Milford Senior High School

- Location: Milford Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,850 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard.

#23. Little Miami High School

- Location: Little Miami Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,445 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Ross High School

- Location: Ross Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 933 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Campbell County High School

- Location: Campbell County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,551 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Dixie Heights High School

- Location: Kenton County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,561 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#19. Conner High School

- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,443 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Lakota East High School

- Location: Lakota Local School District (Liberty Township), OH

- Enrollment: 2,552 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Kings High School

- Location: Kings Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,435 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Randall K. Cooper High School

- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,462 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Lakota West High School

- Location: Lakota Local School District (Liberty Township), OH

- Enrollment: 2,740 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students

- Location: Cincinnati City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 317 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Loveland High School

- Location: Loveland City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,309 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#12. Larry A. Ryle High School

- Location: Boone County Public Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 2,013 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Madeira High School

- Location: Madeira City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 444 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Anderson High School

- Location: Forest Hills Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,215 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Highlands High School

- Location: Fort Thomas Independent Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 1,015 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Turpin High School

- Location: Forest Hills Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,061 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Beechwood High School

- Location: Beechwood Independent Schools, KY

- Enrollment: 727 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Mariemont High School

- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 448 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Wyoming High School

- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 600 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Sycamore High School

- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,639 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Walnut Hills High School

- Location: Cincinnati City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 2,582 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. William Mason High School

- Location: Mason City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 3,414 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Indian Hill High School

- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 662 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

