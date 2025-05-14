Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Akron Early College High School
- Location: Akron City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 377 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Revere High School
- Location: Revere Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 922 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Jackson High School
- Location: Jackson Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,024 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Lakewood High School
- Location: Lakewood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,382 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Copley High School
- Location: Copley-Fairlawn City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 947 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. Strongsville High School
- Location: Strongsville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,844 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Highland High School
- Location: Highland Local School District (Medina), OH
- Enrollment: 1,028 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#18. Kenston High School
- Location: Kenston Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#17. North Royalton High School
- Location: North Royalton City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,314 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#16. Twinsburg High School
- Location: Twinsburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,301 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#15. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School
- Location: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,232 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. Avon Lake High School
- Location: Avon Lake City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Bay High School
- Location: Bay Village City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 781 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Mayfield High School
- Location: Mayfield City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,598 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Shaker Heights High School
- Location: Shaker Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,498 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Cuyahoga Heights High School
- Location: Cuyahoga Heights Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 293 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Westlake High School
- Location: Westlake City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,066 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Avon High School
- Location: Avon Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,456 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Aurora High School
- Location: Aurora City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 987 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Rocky River High School
- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Hudson High School
- Location: Hudson City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,507 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Beachwood High School
- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 587 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Chagrin Falls High School
- Location: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 586 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Orange High School
- Location: Orange City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 608 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Solon High School
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,483 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
