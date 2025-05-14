Best public high schools in the Cleveland metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#25. Akron Early College High School

- Location: Akron City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 377 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#24. Revere High School

- Location: Revere Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 922 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#23. Jackson High School

- Location: Jackson Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,024 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#22. Lakewood High School

- Location: Lakewood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,382 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#21. Copley High School

- Location: Copley-Fairlawn City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 947 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#20. Strongsville High School

- Location: Strongsville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,844 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#19. Highland High School

- Location: Highland Local School District (Medina), OH
- Enrollment: 1,028 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#18. Kenston High School

- Location: Kenston Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#17. North Royalton High School

- Location: North Royalton City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,314 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#16. Twinsburg High School

- Location: Twinsburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,301 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School

- Location: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,232 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#14. Avon Lake High School

- Location: Avon Lake City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#13. Bay High School

- Location: Bay Village City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 781 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#12. Mayfield High School

- Location: Mayfield City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,598 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#11. Shaker Heights High School

- Location: Shaker Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,498 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Cuyahoga Heights High School

- Location: Cuyahoga Heights Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 293 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#9. Westlake High School

- Location: Westlake City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,066 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#8. Avon High School

- Location: Avon Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,456 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#7. Aurora High School

- Location: Aurora City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 987 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Rocky River High School

- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Hudson High School

- Location: Hudson City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,507 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#4. Beachwood High School

- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 587 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Chagrin Falls High School

- Location: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 586 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Orange High School

- Location: Orange City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 608 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#1. Solon High School

- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,483 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!