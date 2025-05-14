Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. Westerville North High School
- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,524 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#24. Hilliard Bradley High School
- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,623 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
maroke // Shutterstock
#23. Lincoln High School
- Location: Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 2,363 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#22. Hilliard Davidson High School
- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,891 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Pickerington High School North
- Location: Pickerington Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,628 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#20. Westerville Central High School
- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,558 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#19. Westerville South High School
- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,512 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#18. Thomas Worthington High School
- Location: Worthington City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,826 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#17. Hilliard Darby High School
- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,577 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#16. Dublin Scioto High School
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,403 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#15. Arts & College Preparatory Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 483 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#14. Reynoldsburg High School 9X Impact
- Location: Reynoldsburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 612 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#13. Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Location: Worthington City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,505 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#12. Grandview Heights High School
- Location: Grandview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 344 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#11. Orange High School
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,977 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#10. Columbus Preparatory Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 819 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#9. Upper Arlington High School
- Location: Upper Arlington Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,867 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#8. Olentangy Berlin High School
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,656 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Olentangy Liberty High School
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,877 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#6. Metro Early College High School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 876 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#5. Olentangy High School
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,688 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#4. Dublin Coffman High School
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,868 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. New Albany High School
- Location: New Albany-Plain Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,630 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#2. Bexley High School
- Location: Bexley City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 736 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#1. Dublin Jerome High School
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,953 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.