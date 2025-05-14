Best public high schools in the Columbus metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Westerville North High School

- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,524 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#24. Hilliard Bradley High School

- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,623 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#23. Lincoln High School

- Location: Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 2,363 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#22. Hilliard Davidson High School

- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,891 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#21. Pickerington High School North

- Location: Pickerington Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,628 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#20. Westerville Central High School

- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,558 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#19. Westerville South High School

- Location: Westerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,512 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#18. Thomas Worthington High School

- Location: Worthington City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,826 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#17. Hilliard Darby High School

- Location: Hilliard City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,577 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#16. Dublin Scioto High School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,403 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#15. Arts & College Preparatory Academy

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 483 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#14. Reynoldsburg High School 9X Impact

- Location: Reynoldsburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 612 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#13. Worthington Kilbourne High School

- Location: Worthington City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,505 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Grandview Heights High School

- Location: Grandview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 344 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Orange High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,977 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Columbus Preparatory Academy

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 819 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Upper Arlington High School

- Location: Upper Arlington Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,867 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Olentangy Berlin High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,656 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Olentangy Liberty High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,877 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Metro Early College High School

- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 876 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Olentangy High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,688 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Dublin Coffman High School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,868 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. New Albany High School

- Location: New Albany-Plain Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,630 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Bexley High School

- Location: Bexley City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 736 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Dublin Jerome High School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,953 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

