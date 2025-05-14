Best public high schools in the Dayton metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Greene County Career Center

- Location: Xenia, OH
- Enrollment: 599 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#24. Wayne High School

- Location: Huber Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,743 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#23. Fairborn High School

- Location: Fairborn City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,048 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#22. Bethel High School

- Location: Bethel Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 455 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#21. Miami Valley CTC Alternative School

- Location: Miami Valley Career Tech, OH
- Enrollment: 33 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#20. Valley View High School

- Location: Valley View Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 453 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#19. Carlisle High School

- Location: Carlisle Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 424 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#18. West Carrollton High School

- Location: West Carrollton City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 951 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#17. Butler High School

- Location: Vandalia-Butler City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 860 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#16. Miamisburg High School

- Location: Miamisburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,557 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#15. Brookville High School

- Location: Brookville Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#14. Yellow Springs High School & McKinney Middle School

- Location: Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 353 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#13. Waynesville High School

- Location: Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 465 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#12. Springboro High School

- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,954 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#11. Stivers School for the Arts

- Location: Dayton Public School District, OH
- Enrollment: 787 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#10. Troy High School

- Location: Troy City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,183 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#9. Northmont High School

- Location: Northmont City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,392 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#8. Dayton Early College Academy

- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 336 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#7. Kettering Fairmont High School

- Location: Kettering City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,486 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#6. Beavercreek High School

- Location: Beavercreek City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,637 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#5. Tippecanoe High School

- Location: Tipp City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 752 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#4. Bellbrook High School

- Location: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 863 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Centerville High School

- Location: Centerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,755 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Oakwood High School

- Location: Oakwood Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 683 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Dayton Regional STEM School

- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 761 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

