Best public high schools in the Toledo metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Gibsonburg High School

- Location: Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 246 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#24. Hopewell-Loudon Local High School

- Location: Hopewell-Loudon Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 378 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#23. Old Fort High School

- Location: Old Fort Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 352 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#22. Pike-Delta-York High School

- Location: Pike-Delta-York Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 373 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#21. North Baltimore High School

- Location: North Baltimore Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 136 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#20. Springfield High School

- Location: Springfield Local School District (Holland), OH
- Enrollment: 922 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#19. Findlay High School

- Location: Findlay City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,915 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#18. Blissfield High School

- Location: Blissfield Community Schools, MI
- Enrollment: 350 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#17. Maumee High School

- Location: Maumee City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 648 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#16. Northwood High School

- Location: Northwood Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 406 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#15. Arcadia High School

- Location: Arcadia Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 199 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#14. Wauseon High School

- Location: Wauseon Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 522 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#13. Van Buren High School

- Location: Van Buren Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 344 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#12. Anthony Wayne High School

- Location: Anthony Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,324 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#11. Sylvania Northview High School

- Location: Sylvania City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,352 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#10. Liberty Center High School

- Location: Liberty Center Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 303 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#9. Eastwood High School

- Location: Eastwood Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 412 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#8. Liberty-Benton High School

- Location: Liberty-Benton Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 520 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#7. Toledo School for the Arts

- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 691 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#6. Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 457 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#5. Sylvania Southview High School

- Location: Sylvania City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,107 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#4. Perrysburg High School

- Location: Perrysburg Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 1,636 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Ottawa Hills High School

- Location: Ottawa Hills Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 517 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Toledo Early College High School

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 320 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

