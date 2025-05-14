Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. Howland High School
- Location: Howland Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 742 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#24. Struthers High School
- Location: Struthers City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 465 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#23. Salem High School
- Location: Salem City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 638 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#22. Liberty High School
- Location: Liberty Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 379 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
maroke // Shutterstock
#21. Union Area High School
- Location: Union Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 194 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#20. Hubbard High School
- Location: Hubbard Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 578 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Sharon High School
- Location: Sharon City School District, PA
- Enrollment: 523 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#18. Poland Seminary High School
- Location: Poland Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 806 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#17. Sharpsville Area Senior High School
- Location: Sharpsville Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 357 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#16. Lordstown High School
- Location: Lordstown Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 193 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#15. South Range High School
- Location: South Range Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 367 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#14. Champion High School
- Location: Champion Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 388 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#13. Wilmington Area High School
- Location: Wilmington Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 310 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#12. Mineral Ridge High School
- Location: Weathersfield Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 430 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#11. Jackson-Milton High School
- Location: Jackson-Milton Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 179 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#10. Columbiana High School
- Location: Columbiana Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#9. Western Reserve High School
- Location: Western Reserve Local School District (Berlin Center), OH
- Enrollment: 141 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#8. Neshannock Junior/Senior High School
- Location: Neshannock Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 537 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#7. Lakeview High School
- Location: Lakeview Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 454 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#6. Fitch High School
- Location: Austintown Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,228 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. McDonald High School
- Location: McDonald Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 349 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#4. Boardman High School
- Location: Boardman Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,166 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#3. Hickory High School
- Location: Hermitage School District, PA
- Enrollment: 811 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#2. Youngstown Early College
- Location: Youngstown City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 266 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#1. Canfield High School
- Location: Canfield Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 782 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.