Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Rochester metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Ohio using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#10. Rocky River Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 552 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#9. Willard Grizzell Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 673 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#8. Sycamore Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH

- Enrollment: 859 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#7. Henry Karrer Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 822 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#6. Dayton Regional STEM School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Kettering, OH

- Enrollment: 772 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Eversole Run Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 848 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Orchard Middle School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 699 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#3. Mariemont Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Beachwood Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 316 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Solon Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 764 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+