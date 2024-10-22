Better drink "the wine": Carly Pearce's Conundrum Wines out now

She's hiding the wine no more: Carly Pearce has teamed with Conundrum Wines winemaker Charlie Wagner to release special limited-edition labels for Conundrum red and white blends.



"Everybody who knows me knows that wine is the way to my heart," says Carly. "Conundrum has been my go-to for years and a staple on my tour bus, so partnering with them on my own limited-edition label is such a surreal, full-circle experience."



"Can't wait for my drinking-aged fans to get their hands on it!" the "Hide the Wine" singer adds.



The 2022 Conundrum Red Wine Blend Carly Pearce Edition and 2023 Conundrum White Wine Blend Carly Pearce Edition bottles incorporate a hummingbird on the label — which is a tip of the hat to Carly's latest album, hummingbird, and the symbol of resilience and healing that it represents.



You can find the Carly Pearce Limited Edition label at select stores in the U.S. from early November. To purchase a bottle online, visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com.

Carly's making her way up the country charts with "Truck on Fire," the second single off hummingbird.



She's also on her hummingbird world tour; tickets are available at carlypearce.com.

