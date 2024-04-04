Beyoncé releases "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up)" remix, launches mysterious website

By Andrea Dresdale

Beyoncé's put a new lasso twirl on her #1 hit "Texas Hold 'Em," releasing a "Pony Up" remix with different lyrics and vocals.

The song includes a new breakdown, during which Beyonce commands, "Now I'ma need all my cowboys to the dancefloor/ Get to the dancefloor." There's also a whole new lengthy second verse with a different melody, as Bey sings, "Woke up this mornin', my heart keeps racin'/ Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation/ Need you to end this drought, take me downtown."

A new outro completes the remix, as Bey sings, "Pony up and salute your town/ Chasin' our sins away with brown/ And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you/ Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too/ Furs, spurs, boots/ There's a whole lot of South comin' out ... whole lot of truth comin' out."

Meanwhile, the superstar has launched a mysterious website, BeenCountry.com. It features three pictures: one of Bey as a young girl competing at the Texas Sweetheart Pageant; a school photo of her mom, Celestine "Tina" Beyincé, as a little girl; and a current picture of Bey in full cowboy regalia.

There's also a picture of a banjo, the words "Always Been Country" and the repetition of what Beyoncé has always said about Cowboy Carter: "This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."

Fans have noted billboards with similar imagery in Los Angeles. Since the website also has an invitation to sign up for updates, some are speculating that it's teasing a possible tour.

Cowboy Carter's lead single, "Texas Hold 'Em," is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts. The 27-track album also features cameos by Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson on interludes.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

