Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Cleveland Browns have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Cleveland Browns history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Cleveland Browns history.

#10. Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Dec 3, 2006

- Final score: 31-28

- Largest deficit: 14

#9. Cleveland Browns @ St. Louis Rams

- Date: Oct 28, 2007

- Final score: 27-20

- Largest deficit: 14

#8. Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets

- Date: Sep 20, 2018

- Final score: 21-17

- Largest deficit: 14

#7. Cleveland Browns vs Seattle Seahawks

- Date: Nov 4, 2007

- Final score: 33-30

- Largest deficit: 15

#6. Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Nov 12, 2023

- Final score: 33-31

- Largest deficit: 15

#5. Cleveland Browns vs Houston Oilers

- Date: Dec 18, 1988

- Final score: 28-23

- Largest deficit: 16

#4. Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

- Date: Oct 27, 2002

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#3. Cleveland Browns @ Oakland Raiders

- Date: Oct 1, 2006

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#2. Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants

- Date: Dec 4, 1966

- Final score: 49-40

- Largest deficit: 20

#1. Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans

- Date: Oct 5, 2014

- Final score: 29-28

- Largest deficit: 25