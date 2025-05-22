'Biggest dream ever': Why Ella Langley loves Miranda Lambert

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

For Ella Langley, performing "Kerosene" at the 60th ACM Awards with Miranda Lambert was definitely a bucket list moment.

"That was our first time performing together," Ella tells People. "It felt like a 12-year-old kid living her biggest dream ever on stage."

The "you look like you love me" hitmaker has long admired Miranda's authenticity.

"She is who she is and she doesn't apologize for that," Ella says. "She stands up for herself, but she also stands up for others she believes in. And that's just always been apparent by watching her as a young artist."

Of course, the ACMs were a pretty big night for Ella all around. She took home five trophies and also performed her current hit, "weren't for the wind."

