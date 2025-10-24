Billy Currington gives 'King of the World' a second chance

Billy Currington's back with a new album that makes him feel like King of the World.

This is the first new record from the "People Are Crazy" hitmaker since 2021's Intuition. But while the project may be new, its title track is not.

"It’s a song that I’ve had in my back pocket, so to speak, for many years now," Billy explains. "I was gonna record it on an album, maybe three or four albums back. But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out."

Recording his eighth studio album, however, finally gave the song its moment.

"Working with [producer] Carson Chamberlain on this current album, I was like, 'Carson, hey, you remember that old Troy Jones song that we was gonna record back then, "The King of the World"?'" he recalls. "So I sent it to him and he was of course, 'Oh yeah, I remember that.' So we ended up laying it down and here we are."

Billy's 10-track King of the World is out now.

