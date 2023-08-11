Blake, Dolly, Carly, Reba, Cody + more join for 'A Tribute To The Judds'

A superstar-packed tribute album to The Judds will arrive on October 27.



Titled A Tribute To The Judds, the 14-song collection will arrive in celebration of the duo's 40th anniversary and feature Wynonna Judd, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Reba McEntire, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Jelly Roll, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Trisha Yearwood, Jamey Johnson, Jennifer Nettles, O.N.E. The Duo, Wendy Moten, Gwen Stefani and more.



"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come," shares Wynonna.



"To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs," adds The Judds' original producer and six-time Grammy award winner, Brent Maher. "There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it."



A Tribute To The Judds will be partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness in honor of Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in 2022.



The first preview track of The Judds' tribute album will arrive on Friday, August 18.



A Tribute To The Judds is available for presave now.



Here's the A Tribute To The Judds track list:



"Girls Night Out" – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

"Mama He's Crazy" – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

"Why Not Me" – Megan Moroney

"Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)" [feat. Sonya Isaacs] – Cody Johnson

"Rockin' With The Rhythm Of The Rain" – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

"Young Love (Strong Love)" – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

"Have Mercy" – LeAnn Rimes

"Love Is Alive" – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

"Had A Dream (For The Heart)" – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

"I Know Where I'm Going" – Barnett, Lynne & West

"Let Me Tell You About Love" – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

"John Deere Tractor" – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

"Cry Myself To Sleep" – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

"Love Can Build A Bridge" – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

