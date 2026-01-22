Blake Shelton & HARDY say something new with 'Let Him in Anyway'

Blake Shelton's follow-up to his 31st #1, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," is the For Recreational Use Only track "Let Him In Anyway."

It's a song he holds in high regard, even in the context of his entire recorded catalog.

"One of the more powerful lyrics of my career, I think, has to be 'Let Him In Anyway,'" Blake reflects. "This is another HARDY song that he sent over to me. And wow! I mean just, wow! is really all I know to say about this thing. The first time I heard it, I mean, my jaw hit the floor."

"It's such a well-written song," he continues, "but even more than that to me is, I feel like this is a song that's never been written before and that's getting harder and harder and harder to find."

Blake and HARDY first topped the chart together with 2019's "God Country."

Blake's currently in the middle of his Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which continues through Jan. 31.

