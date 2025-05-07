Blake Shelton says landing his 30th #1 with 'Texas' was 'extra special'

Blake Shelton recently racked up a big career milestone: his song "Texas" became his 30th #1 hit, and Blake tells ABC Audio that once he realized he was close to that number, he did everything he could to achieve it.

Blake says he didn't realize he was close to hitting 30 until "Pour Me a Drink," his collaboration with Post Malone, went to #1.

"I started reading all these news blurbs and things that come up and it's Post Malone's second in a row, it's Blake Shelton's 29th," he shares. "I was like, '29, holy cow, if there's a way to set a goal for 30 number ones.'"

"I mean that's a cocky thing to do but it really did light a fire under me, and the label really got behind this thing," he adds.

And while the average person may not think it's a big deal, the achievement means a whole lot to Blake.

"I've always been a kind of a nerd for stats like that in country music," he says. "I'm always looking up things like that, who had the most weeks at number one, you know, just stupid stuff. So to be on a list like that for me is extra special."

And Blake is set to perform that hit "Texas" on the ACM Awards, airing live, from Texas, on Prime Video, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

