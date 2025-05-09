Blake Shelton's back, but he's 'For Recreational Use Only'

Hot on the heels of performing his 30th #1, "Texas," on the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Blake Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, has arrived -- even though it's been a long time coming.

“I can’t believe it’s been four years since we released an album, and I’m excited to get the whole record out there,” Blake says of the 12-track project.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to collect great songs but sometimes the hardest thing to do is to find something that hasn’t been said or written before or a melody that we haven't heard," he continues. "I’m always on the search for that. I look back over the years, and I’m just proud because some of those songs don’t sound like anything else. And I think we did it again with this album.”

With the new record out, there's no slowing down for Blake. On Tuesday, May 13, he'll start early with NBC's Today show and then finish late with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, May 16, he'll reunite with his friend -- and former Voice rival -- Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

