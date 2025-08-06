Body found in trunk of car in Ohio neighborhood

Crime scene tape
Investigation FILE PHOTO (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LORAIN — Police are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers in Lorain were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle and a missing person, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

During their investigation, officers said they found a body in the vehicle’s trunk.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s.

Authorities have not released his identity.

According to police, the condition of the remains indicates he was dead for hours or days.

Police said the man’s death is considered suspicious, and they will continue investigating how he died.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!