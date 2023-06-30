Book your stay at Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort

NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Planning the next summer vacation with your family? Then be sure to check out Dollywood's newest resort, HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Located at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the resort boasts an inviting atmosphere with its 4,000 square foot four-story lobby, warm stone fireplace and 302 spacious rooms.

Indoor and outdoor pools and delectable dining options are available to visitors as well, along with one-of-a-kind gifts at Honeysuckle & Pine Storied Goods Mercantile.

Of course, with Dollywood Theme Park just a stone's throw away, the kids won't be missing out on any fun.

What are you waiting for? Book your scenic family getaway now at dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

