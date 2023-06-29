Brad, Darius, Shania + Zac Brown Band to perform on 'The Fourth in America'

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

By Jeremy Chua

CNN has unveiled the star-studded performance lineup for its annual The Fourth in America special.

Among those performing are country music's own Brad PaisleyDarius Rucker and Zac Brown Band. Other artists include Sheryl CrownAlanis MorissetteDemi LovatoDuran DuranLeon BridgesPost Malone and more.

The television special will be hosted by CNN's Dana Bash, Boris SanchezVictor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

For more information, check out the network's announcement on Billboard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!