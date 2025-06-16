Brad Paisley will keep on truckin' to Canada

By Stephen Hubbard

Brad Paisley is taking his truck to Canada — his Truck Still Works Tour, that is.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker is extending the trek, adding nine new dates in November and December. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. Look for openers to be announced soon.

The Truck Still Works World Tour launched in May and already has three sold-out weekends under its belt. Brad resumes his run with Walker Hayes in July.

