Brad Paisley previews 'Son Of The Mountains' with new songs

Brad Paisley is previewing his upcoming album, Son Of The Mountains, with a four-song set titled Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks.

Out now, the EP includes the previously released "Same Here" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "So Many Summers," alongside two brand new tunes: the vibrant Dan Tyminski and Jerry Douglas-assisted title track and the poignant "The Medicine Will."

"Son of the Mountains" and "The Medicine Will," which Brad wrote with Lee Thomas Miller, paint candidly contrasting depictions of Brad's home state of West Virginia.

Of his forthcoming full-length album, Brad says the project "doesn't shy away from reflecting real life and real situations going on in America and in our world today."

"This is what I think country music is about, which is truth," he adds.

Son Of The Mountains is slated to arrive in early 2024. While you wait, check out the first four tracks from the album now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.