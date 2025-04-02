Brad Paisley's Nashville comedy show's sold out

Brad Paisley's contribution to the Nashville Comedy Festival is now sold out.

Comedians Kevin Nealon, Henry Cho and Aaron Webber have all signed on for the April 13 show at Zanies, known as Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without.

The event's name is a reference to the nonprofit Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley started, The Store, which is set up to let its beneficiaries shop without feeling like they're at a food bank.

Brad and Kimberly's two previous benefits have raised $325,000 for The Store, which is in the same neighborhood as Zanies.

