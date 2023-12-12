Brantley Gilbert's ready to go Off The Rails

Catherine Powell/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Brantley Gilbert has announced his Off The Rails Tour 2024.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker's headlining trek kicks off February 9 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and will hit Canton, Ohio; Scottsdale, Arizona; Ashland, Kentucky, and more.

Dylan MarloweStruggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open for Brantley on select dates.

"I can't wait to hit the road and give BG Nation a taste of how we've been amping things up for the Off The Rails Tour," shares Brantley. "I'm a big fan of all the guys joining us, so I'm really looking forward to what they'll bring to the whole show."

Presale begins Tuesday, December 12, at noon local time. General sale starts Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit brantleygilbert.com.

Brantley's latest album is 2022's So Help Me God, which spawned the singles "The Worst Country Song of All Time" featuring Toby Keith and HARDY, and the Blake Shelton and Vince Gill-assisted "Heaven By Then."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

