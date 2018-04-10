K99.1FM wins NAB Crystal award for community service

By Breaking News Staff

WHKO-FM (K99.1FM) has won a Crystal award at the 2018 NAB - National Association of Broadcasters - show in Las Vegas.

The Crystal award recognizes radio stations for outstanding year-round commitment to community service. K99.1FM gets involved with helping charities throughout the region, such as raising money for Dayton Children's Hospital.

Nick Roberts, VP of Marketing and Radio Operations, and Rob Rohr, Market Vice President, for Cox Media Group Ohio, both commented saying, "Nancy Wilson, Frye Guy, our marketing team and staff are the most dedicated public servants that I've ever worked with."

"Nancy and Frye are not your typical morning show hosts” Roberts and Rohr said. “They are passionate about helping this community and lead by example by rolling up their sleeves and making a huge difference."

Cox Media Group is an integrated broadcasting, publishing and marketing company reaching more than 94 percent of the region’s population each week with compelling news and entertainment content.

The properties include WHIO-TV Channel 7, the No. 1 CBS affiliate in America, The Dayton Daily News, and Cox Digital Marketing. Cox also owns more than 20 products and brands in Dayton and Cincinnati.

The NAB award show drew 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and more than 1,700 exhibitors, and is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exiting ways.

NAB helps to advance radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.

Through the organization’s advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB helps enable broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age.

