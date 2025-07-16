Brett Eldredge brings the summer fun with 'Kiss Me in the Moonlight'

Brett Eldredge has a little summertime surprise for his fans. His new three-track EP, Kiss Me in the Moonlight, will arrive on Friday.

"It feels good, it feels electric. It's spicy, it's colorful, it's vibrant," he says in the post announcing the project. "I started my own label so I can put out music whenever I want, and that's what I'm doing."

"I'm having some fun. I know you're gonna love this," he adds.

He goes on to offer a sneak peek at the title track, which lives up to his description. The EP also includes the previously released "St. Tropez" with Pedro Capó and the new track "Hey, Mona Lisa."

