Brett Young earns a Diamond with "In Case You Didn't Know"

Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know" has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.



Marking 10 million certified units in the U.S., "In Case You Didn't Know" is the ninth country single to earn Diamond status in the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) history.



"This has truly been the song that keeps on giving. As grateful as I am to this song, and what it is meant to my career, I'm even more grateful to all the people behind the scenes that works so hard to make sure it would be the successful," Brett shares.



"I think we all had high hopes, but never imagined this song earning an RIAA Diamond certification," he continues. "Thank you to everybody that came out, and everybody that had a hand in all of the success."



"In Case You Didn't Know" first arrived in 2017 on Brett's self-titled debut album.



You can watch a recap video of Brett's Nashville celebratory party now on his Instagram.

To catch Brett out on Sam Hunt's ongoing Outskirts Tour, visit brettyoungmusic.com.

