Brett Young wants to turn your "Goodnight Into Good Morning"

Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

By Jeremy Chua

Brett Young's "Goodnight Into Good Morning" has arrived.

The "Mercy" singer describes his new track as "a song about a night that is going so perfectly with somebody that you both wish it didn't have to end. And a chemistry so undeniable that makes time almost stand still until before you know it….the sun is coming up."

Brett, who co-wrote "Goodnight Into Good Morning," also captures those sentiments in his lyrics.

"Girl, you got this barstool feeling like a corner booth/ This bar crowd feeling like a room for two/ Forgive me if I'm wrong, dear/ But ain't there something going on here?/ Got one drink begging for another round/ Got me feeling like there ain't no slowing down/ The way that bottle's pouring/ And your eyes keep exploring/ Tonight is feeling like thе kinda night that turns goodnight into good morning," goes uptempo chorus.

"Goodnight Into Good Morning" follows his current single, "Dance With You," which is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

To catch Brett on tour this summer and fall, grab your tickets at brettyoungmusic.com.

