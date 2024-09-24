Brett Young will "Say Less" on Friday

Brett Young's set to drop a new track, "Say Less," on Friday.



He shared the news with fans on social media on Tuesday, alongside the song's cover art and a snippet of the tune.



"Yeah, whatever you want tonight, I'll do it/ You ain't got to talk just walk me through it/ It ain't even fair the way you're wearing that black dress/ Girl I confess," he sings in the clip. "You don't need to ask me, I'm all in, the answer is yes/ I'll do the rest/ Say less."



You can presave "Say Less" now to hear it as soon as it drops.



Brett's latest track, "Goodnight Into Good Morning," arrived in July and was preceded by his album Across The Sheets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.