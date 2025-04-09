Brett Young's ready to 'Drink with You' as he launches '2.0'

"Drink with You," the new single from Brett Young, debuts on country radio Thursday and will be available everywhere Friday, ahead of his fourth studio album, 2.0, which follows this summer.

His new project includes guest appearances by Lady A and George Birge, as well as a new version of his Platinum hit, "In Case You Didn't Know," with newcomer Hannah McFarland.

“It’s always my goal to be real and transparent and connect with my audience, whether that means writing a song about what happened yesterday or revisiting past experiences,” Brett says. “It should always be about a connection with the listeners."

"2.0 feels really special to me," he continues, "and I'm very proud of it. I hope it makes people want to come out and see the live show even more."

Here's the complete track listing for Brett Young's 2.0, which arrives June 13:

"Drink With You"

"Kiss To Forget"

"Who I Do It For (featuring Lady A)"

"Goodnight Into Good Morning"

"That Ain't Yours"

"You Don't Know What You're Missing (featuring George Birge)"

"Full House"

"Tastes Like You"

"You Still Got It"

"Say Less"

"In Case You Didn't Know 2.0 (featuring Hannah McFarland)"

