Brian Kelley drops nostalgic "Dirt Cheap"

Brian Kelley has released a brand new song, "Dirt Cheap."

Penned by Seth Ennis, Wyatt McCubbin and Andy Sheridan, the track is one Brian says he "had to record" as soon as he heard it.

"It reminded me of some of my favorite country songs growing up that really pull at your heartstrings. As much as I love the beach, I love the country too," shares Brian. "This song matches and meets me where I'm at in life currently. I'm working hard, so in love with my wife Brittney, and always keeping my eyes peeled for the perfect 'Dirt Cheap' property of our own."

"I am so thankful this song landed in my world, and I hope it resonates with those who hear it just like it did with me," he adds.

"Dirt Cheap" is the follow-up release to Brian's single "See You Next Summer," which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Brian's new Florida restaurant, Papa Surf Burger Bar, is open now. For more information and to preview its menu, visit papasurf.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.