Brian Kelley loves "being the captain of my own ship"

Releasing a solo album and music independent of Florida Georgia Line has been a long time coming for Brian Kelley.



"I've been working real hard, man, and just taking my time with it," Brian tells ABC Audio. "Why I moved to Nashville in 2007 was to make music, and [I'm] grateful for everything that we were able to do with FGL in all those years."



"I mean, it was just such a great time and a great foundation, and [I'm] forever grateful," he shares.



While Brian's grateful for his FGL days, he's also grateful to now be branching out on his own and finally pursuing a solo career.



"[I'm] really loving being the captain of my own ship these days and just being able to honor my calling and be able to express my voice, my values, our family's values, and just kind of how we live life," says Brian. "It's cool, man. It's different and it's great."

Brian's Big Machine Records debut album and sophomore solo record, Tennessee Truth, drops May 10, and is available for preorder and presave now.



While you wait, check out its latest preview, "Kiss My Boots."



Here's the track list for Tennessee Truth:



"Acres"

"How We're Livin'"

"King Ranch"

"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer"

"Goin' Places"

"Barefeet Or Boots"

"Dirt Road Date Night"

"10 O'Clock On The Dock"

"See You Next Summer"

"Doin' Nothin'"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Kiss My Boots"

