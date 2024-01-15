Brian Kelley celebrates his favorite things in "Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer"

Love the outdoors like Brian Kelley does? Then his new song, "Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer," might resonate with you.

Out now, the buoyant track encapsulates the country life and celebrates all that Brian loves to do when he's outdoors.

"Talkin' 'bout trucks, ducks, bucks, and beer/ Fishin' when it ain't that time of year/ Yeah, we keep it rods and reel 'round here/ It's all Jon Boats and John Deeres/ We like our songs with a steel and a banjo/ Spend our checks on camo and ammo/ And Redneck 35s, longneck Friday nights/ Love livin' life in the country where there's/ Trucks, ducks, bucks, and beers," Brian sings in the chorus.

"I've loved this song since the moment we wrote it. I had saved the title for this specific group of songwriters, and it turned out just as I envisioned… with all of my favorite things in one song," shares Brian, who co-wrote it with Matt McGinn, Michael Tyler and Rian Ball.

"Country music can evoke so many emotions, and with 'Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer' I feel several at the same time," he adds.

"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer" is the latest preview of Brian's forthcoming debut album. It follows the previously released "How We're Livin'," "Dirt Cheap" and "See You Next Summer."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.