Brian Kelley confronts reality in "If I Go First"

By Jeremy Chua

Brian Kelley is not shying away from reality in his new song, "If I Go First."

Written solely by Brian, the tender ballad addresses the unpredictability of life and is a love letter of sorts to his wife, Brittney.

"You gotta put my ring around your necklace/ And I'll be with you every single second/ Our circle won't be broken/ You'll always be protected," Brian sings in a verse, before professing in the bridge, "Yeah if I go first you got to know from the depths of my soul I love you more than anything/ Anything in this world/ You'll always have my heart/ You'll always be my girl/ If I go first."

"If I Go First" is the latest preview of Brian's forthcoming new album, Ed & Mary Margaret's Son, and follows the earlier released "Put Myself On" and "Hold On, Cowboy."

Ed & Mary Margaret's Son arrives Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!