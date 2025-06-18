Brian Kelley's no Mad Scientist Monster, but he does have a new look + new momentum

If you've seen Brian Kelley lately, you know he's sporting a little more of a clean-cut vibe, thanks to both his wife and the weather.

"A little summer cut, man, just to switch it up, and the mustache kinda happened on accident," he tells ABC Audio. "I will do a mustache at the end of every year, like once a year, unless I mess my beard up, which can also happen."

"And so I did that, and it kinda stuck for a while," he continues. "Then once Brittney said, 'I like that,' I go, 'Oh, OK, well, might keep it around for a while.'"

Back in May, BK came close to winning season 13 of The Masked Singer, finishing in fourth place as the Mad Scientist Monster.

"It feels like we've got some really good momentum right now," he says of his progress post Florida Georgia Line. "And it's been awesome to kinda see people discover that it's me and give me a chance, and see what I'm about and get to know me."

Next up? A solo tour and a new album.

"I'm really excited about the tour. Sunshine State of Mind Tour starts in July and it's my first headline tour in a couple years," he points out. "And I've gotten a bunch of music out since the first tour. My catalog has grown so much in the last couple years that the set list for the live show is only getting better."

"I think fans are getting to know me more," he adds.

Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One arrives Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.