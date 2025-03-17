Brian Kelley's putting 'Pedal to Metal' with another Tyler

By Stephen Hubbard

Brian Kelley's back in a duo with Tyler. It's not his Florida Georgia Line partner Tyler Hubbard, however: it's Mississippi singer/songwriter Tyler Pigg.

The two have just released "Pedal to Metal 2.0." Brian liked the original track so much when he heard it online that he wanted to collab.

Not only that, the two just shot a music video for the country/rap remix in the Arizona desert.

“The music video encompasses the vibe of a ‘come up’ that is featured in Tyler’s music,” Brian explains. “Playing two hardworking guys fixing cars, this clip combines a heart-pounding, pedal-to-the-floor pace, juxtaposed against a song that is about enjoying life in either the fast, or slow lane.”

Tyler hopes it won't be the last time they work together.

“We met up in Phoenix for the first time, and the vibes were nothing short of electric!" he says. "BK and I have bottled up this magic and are releasing it to the world, and Lord willing, there will be much more to come.”

Brian recently released his Surf Post Sessions Live album, before starting a new spring break run of his Florida concert series.

