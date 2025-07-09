Cam reveals the dozen rays of 'All Things Light'

"Burning House" hitmaker Cam has revealed the track listing for her upcoming third album, All Things Light, just as she's teasing a potential tour.

Cam has already released the first three cuts — "Turns Out That I Am God," "Alchemy" and "Everblue" — ahead of the record's July 18 arrival.

"'Everblue' live at Green Oak," she shared in a social media post. "Oo it feels SO GOOD to play these songs live, I might need to take this show on the road."

Cam's only scheduled show so far is July 10 at The Tabernacle in London.

Here's the complete track list for All Things Light, which follows 2015's Untamed and 2020's The Otherside:

"Turns Out That I Am God"

"Alchemy"

"Everblue"

"Wherever You Are"

"Slow Down"

"Canyon"

"Kill the Guru!"

"Just For You"

"Hallelujah"

"Nevermine"

"Look at The Pretty Girls!"

"We Always Do"

