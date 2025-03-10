Canton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Canton, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 35 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 58 °F, low of 35 °F (52% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 61 °F, low of 41 °F (55% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 62 °F, low of 39 °F (66% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 56 °F, low of 46 °F (79% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (5 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 47 °F (54% humidity)

- Overcast with a 31% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (62% humidity)

- Overcast with a 93% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 59 °F, low of 42 °F (43% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM