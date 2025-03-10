Canton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Canton, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 35 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 58 °F, low of 35 °F (52% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM
Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 61 °F, low of 41 °F (55% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
Onishchenko Natalya // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 62 °F, low of 39 °F (66% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 56 °F, low of 46 °F (79% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
STILLFX // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 67 °F, low of 47 °F (54% humidity)
- Overcast with a 31% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
- Full moon
loreanto // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (62% humidity)
- Overcast with a 93% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
IKO-studio // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 59 °F, low of 42 °F (43% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM