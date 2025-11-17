Car crashes into area nail salon

Deluxe Nail Salon and Spa (Deluxe Nail Salon and Spa of Oakley)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A nail salon had to close for the day after a car crashed into it.

Deluxe Nail Salon in Cincinnati shared pictures of the crash on social media.

“Thankfully, the driver/our client and our staff are safe, which is what matters most,” the post said.

Photos show the car through the glass of the salon.

The salon said its Maderia location will remain open.

