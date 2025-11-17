Car crashes into area nail salon

(Deluxe Nail Salon and Spa of Oakley)

CINCINNATI — A nail salon had to close for the day after a car crashed into it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deluxe Nail Salon in Cincinnati shared pictures of the crash on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Thankfully, the driver/our client and our staff are safe, which is what matters most,” the post said.

Photos show the car through the glass of the salon.

The salon said its Maderia location will remain open.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group