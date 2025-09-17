Car crashes into gate at FBI Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH, PA — A driver crashed a car into Pittsburgh’s FBI building gate early Wednesday morning.

Our sister station, WPXI TV in Pittsburgh, says the crash happened around 3 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show a white car that crashed into the gate.

Witnesses told WPXI that they saw a man leave the car, drape an American flag over the gate, yell something, and walk away.

A message with expletives is also written in red on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the incident and if anyone is in custody.

FBI gate crash in Pittsburgh Photo contributed by CBS Newspath (CBS Newspath/CBS Newspath)

