Carly Pearce launched her career in Texas with a song you probably don't know

It's easy to assume that Carly Pearce's debut #1 single, 2017's "Every Little Thing," was the beginning of her career.

But there's another song from the previous year that helped launch her as an artist.

"You know what a lot of people don't know about me is I got my start in Texas country music with the Josh Abbott Band," Carly tells ABC Audio. "So I have a lot of memories when I had no money, no nothing, was like cleaning Airbnbs on the side."

"But I had this song out with them called 'Wasn't That Drunk.' So we would play at like Billy Bob's and I would just be like on the bus as like the girl that was trying to make her dreams come true," she remembers. "And I was like 24. So I feel like the Texas country market and especially Texas [itself] is like where I cut my teeth in the beginning."

Back in June, Carly revealed she's finished the vocals on her fifth album, the follow-up to 2024's hummingbird.

